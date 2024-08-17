💥 Iskander strike - an M270 MLRS destroyed in Sumy region.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Defence Ministry shows an M270 MLRS destroyed in Sumy region.
The M270 MLRS position was detected by the reconnaissance near Bezdrik in Sumy region.
A missile strike was carried out on the identified MLRS firing position, supplied by NATO countries, by an Iskander missile system.
As a result of the missile strike, the M270 MLRS with military personnel was completely destroyed.
Source @Russian Defence Ministry
