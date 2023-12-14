And We Know 12.13.2023 Breuer exposes EVIL, PP exposed, MSM removing archives-too late, Chicago, Etsy, Milei bad P

LT of And We Know





Dec 13, 2023





You won’t believe how quickly information flows throughout social media. Grabbing the proper information to deliver can be difficult, especially when so many controlled opposition people are filling the airwaves and grabbing everyone’s attention. We will look into how EVIL is being exposed and where evil ones are getting caught, how the MSM is continuing to backpedal, the minorities are running for Trump now and the JABS keep making headlines.





*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos





33 year old called for mandates is dead https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1734782182441332906?s=20





WATCH: LeBron James sits during National Anthem

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1734726291100692810?s=20





WATCH: Asked if he thought Ukraine would lose war without more U.S. aid, Tommy Tuberville: “I've never thought they can win to begin with." https://t.me/SpyGateDown/31741





If No money for Border, No money for Ukraine

https://x.com/sxdoc/status/1734633258795601932?s=20





Mark Carter - President Trump come to Chicago walk these streets with us and we’ll put thousands behind you https://t.me/realKarliBonne/212200





📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v412ueb-12.13.23-breuer-exposes-evil-pp-exposed-msm-removing-archives-too-late-chic.html