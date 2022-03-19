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PFIZER DATA DUMP EXPOSED: HUMAN SAFETY WAS NEVER PART OF THE PLAN
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131 views • March 19, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby says the latest data dump from Pfizer confirms there was non-existent safety work before conducting their trial, and they've made it impossible to track long-term outcomes by tainting the control group.
On Friday, Dr. Jane detailed her latest findings from digging through the documents, and the horrifying facts behind the dangerous and killer activities of Big Pharma through the Covid vaccine mandates.
On Friday, Dr. Jane detailed her latest findings from digging through the documents, and the horrifying facts behind the dangerous and killer activities of Big Pharma through the Covid vaccine mandates.
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