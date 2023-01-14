The Broken Wall, Nehemiah, & The Lion

1 Peter 5. 8 “Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.” But how do you recognize The Devil when he is invisible?

Lies. John 8:44:… He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.

The wall separating truth and lies in health and science is broken. The Devil’s lies are now entrenched in the church. The wall of truth that kept the lies on the outside is broken. The Lion- the Devil- is freely roaming about inside the church destroying our faith, our lives and our church.

Watch this video series to identify those lies. Start rebuilding the wall now! God will send people only to a church that has rebuilt that wall

Video #1

In our Post-Christian era why do we think we are being told the truth? Video #1 explains how power now establishes what is truth and what is lies. Not actual truth.

Video #2

Censored- The 4 Ways Trusted Medical Authorities Censor Medical Truth

I suggest you watch this documentary 2nd in this series because until you understand how scientific information is processed-- obeying scripture to hear the other side of the story- will be extremely difficult



Video #3 Creation A Christian View of Everything: THE IMPORTANCE AND VALIDITY OF READING GENESIS AS HISTORY

The same tricks and methods used to suppress the health risks of cigarette smoking for 50 years are still being used to control and shape “The Narrative” on climate, abortion health risks to the woman, and crazy as it sounds- the age of earth and the universe.

Video #4 Covid 19: Concise Report: Did Jesus reveal a better Plan? 2021

The Pandemic: A Concise Report. 30 minutes to understand what happened (Sept. 2021)

Video #5

The Hidden Physical Health Risks of Abortion and Informed Consent: For a Teenage Girl and Her Physician

20 years ago I believe God asked me to use my video production company to get the national television networks to sponsor a documentary about abortion risks to women.

They all refused.

The justification for abortion is based entirely on lies. There is no truth whatsoever.

6 The Hidden Emotional Risks of Abortion

The shame in post abortion Christian women is so high such women have extreme difficulty even sharing with their best friend. So they keep it bottled up resulting in a diminished relationship with everyone around her and God.

#7 Help Moving Forward: Sorting Through the Additional Rubble: Expanding Your News Sources

We must continue to pick through the rubble sorting out which ideas that are now on the inside of the church belong on the outside with "The Enemy" and his “Narrative"

Some examples:

Population growth? The Narrative wants fewer people on earth, far fewer. So don’t be surprised when destructive ideas and policies emerge. In fact Jesus looks at people as a blessing. The Bible never revoked the command to multiply.

Despite images of cities teaming with people the entire world’s population can still be placed into a very very small geographical area.

Hunger is not due to overpopulation or a shortage of food but poverty that comes from evil governments.

Scripture tells us how to discern and sort out these ideas. But in addition, podcasters like the one running in the background are a great resource.

Revelation 17, 9: "Don't drop your guard, use your head"..... ". The Message (MSG)

Churches and individuals which continue to rebuild the wall of truth will be safely inside Jesus plan.