History & Meaning of The Peace Symbol

Like any other symbol, the so-called "peace symbol," has a specific meaning, and it's not the meaning that most people have been taught to believe. In its earliest forms, it was used by the Gothic people as a "death rune," which was carved on headstones as their symbol for death. Later, it was adopted by the Emperor Nero as the symbol of the "broken Jew" or "broken cross" in order to mock Christians, after crucifying the Apostle Peter upside down. Ever since, it has been used as an occultic symbol by anti-religious and satanic groups, to whom it is known as "Nero's Cross." In more recent times it was adopted and used by Adolph Hitler as a symbol for his 3rd Panzer Division. Since the 1950s, when it was popularized by Fabian Socialist, Bertrand Russell, it has become a leftist symbol for International Communism, which has nothing at all to do with peace.



In the study of symbolism, what you learn is that any time you see a symbol (such a the death rune, or any other) with a circle drawn around it, it means "to the whole world." Therefore, the "peace symbol" literally translates to "death to the whole world." So, whenever you see the so-called "peace symbol" displayed somewhere, you will now understand its true meaning.