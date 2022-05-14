© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History & Meaning of The Peace Symbol
Follow
1
Share
Report
59 views • May 14, 2022
Like any other symbol, the so-called "peace symbol," has a specific meaning, and it's not the meaning that most people have been taught to believe. In its earliest forms, it was used by the Gothic people as a "death rune," which was carved on headstones as their symbol for death. Later, it was adopted by the Emperor Nero as the symbol of the "broken Jew" or "broken cross" in order to mock Christians, after crucifying the Apostle Peter upside down. Ever since, it has been used as an occultic symbol by anti-religious and satanic groups, to whom it is known as "Nero's Cross." In more recent times it was adopted and used by Adolph Hitler as a symbol for his 3rd Panzer Division. Since the 1950s, when it was popularized by Fabian Socialist, Bertrand Russell, it has become a leftist symbol for International Communism, which has nothing at all to do with peace.
In the study of symbolism, what you learn is that any time you see a symbol (such a the death rune, or any other) with a circle drawn around it, it means "to the whole world." Therefore, the "peace symbol" literally translates to "death to the whole world." So, whenever you see the so-called "peace symbol" displayed somewhere, you will now understand its true meaning.
In the study of symbolism, what you learn is that any time you see a symbol (such a the death rune, or any other) with a circle drawn around it, it means "to the whole world." Therefore, the "peace symbol" literally translates to "death to the whole world." So, whenever you see the so-called "peace symbol" displayed somewhere, you will now understand its true meaning.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.