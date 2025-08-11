💔 'WE ARE NOT LEAVING' - Murdered. Anas Al-Sharif & daughter to Trump

💔 'WE ARE NOT LEAVING' – Anas Al-Sharif & daughter to Trump

Murdered Al Jazeera reporter Anas Jamal Al-Sharif and his daughter once told Trump they would never leave Gaza.

Now he is gone — killed in an Israeli strike. Anas Al-Sharif, Al-Jazeera's most famous journalist in Gaza, a household name for almost every Palestinian and a symbol of war journalism. At least four Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a media tent at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the network said. Among them were prominent reporters Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqea.

Citing the hospital director, Al Jazeera said the strike hit their tent near the hospital on Sunday night. The network later confirmed the toll had risen to four, all of them its journalists.

Previously, Trump proposed expelling Gaza refugees to Arab nations, a move that was condemned by many Arab states.

Adding:

Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Jamal al-Sharif’s final will and message have just been posted on his social media. About an hour ago, his last post on Twitter reported strikes on Gaza.

This is my will and my final message.

If these words have reached you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice.

First of all, peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of God.

God knows that I gave everything I had—every effort and every ounce of strength—to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of the Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that God would grant me enough years to return with my family and loved ones to our original hometown of Asqalan, the occupied “al-Majdal.” But the will of God comes first, and His decree is final.

I have lived through pain in all its forms, tasted grief and loss many times. Yet I never stopped conveying the truth as it is—without distortion or falsification—hoping that God would bear witness against those who stayed silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who suffocated our breath while the bodies of our children and women moved nothing in their hearts, and while they did nothing to stop the massacre our people have endured for more than a year and a half.

I entrust you with Palestine—the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person on this earth.

I entrust you with its people, and with its oppressed children, who were never given the chance to dream or to live in safety and peace. Their pure bodies were crushed under thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart, their remains scattered against the walls.

I entrust you not to let chains silence you, nor borders hold you back. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland.

I entrust you with my family.

I entrust you with the light of my eyes—my beloved daughter, Sham—whom I could not live to see grow as I had dreamed.

I entrust you with my precious son, Salah—whom I wished to support and walk alongside until he grew strong enough to carry my burdens and continue my mission.

I entrust you with my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers brought me to where I am today. Her prayers were my fortress, her light my guide. I pray that God strengthens her heart and rewards her for me with the best reward.

And I entrust you with my lifelong companion, my beloved wife, the mother of Salah—Bayan—whom the war separated from me for long days and months. Yet she remained true to her vow, steadfast like the trunk of an olive tree that never bends, patient and trusting in God, carrying the trust in my absence with strength and faith.

I entrust you to stand by them and be their support after God Almighty.

If I die, I die holding to my principles. I call God as my witness that I am content with His decree, faithful in meeting Him, and certain that what is with God is better and everlasting.

O God, accept me among the martyrs, forgive my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family.

Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for my mercy—for I have kept the vow, unchanged and unwavering.

Do not forget Gaza…

And do not forget me in your righteous prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.

Anas Jamal al-Sharif

06.04.2025

Adding: More than 240 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7th, more than all killed journalists of all post WW2 conflicts combined, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Libya, Korea, and Ukraine.