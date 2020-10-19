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“WARP SPEED” LEADER’S CONFLICT OF INTEREST
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113 views • October 19, 2020
“WARP SPEED” LEADER’S CONFLICT OF INTEREST
With “Operation Warp Speed” being one of the biggest (over $1 billion) government funded vaccine projects in history, a major conflict of interest has come to light with Moncef Slaoui, the White House Scientific Head of Operations. Not only has he been the CEO to two of the largest drug companies in the world, both contenders in this race, but he also refuses to give up his $10 million in GlaxoSmithKline stock.
#VaccineRace #WarpSpeed #GSK #FollowTheMoney
With “Operation Warp Speed” being one of the biggest (over $1 billion) government funded vaccine projects in history, a major conflict of interest has come to light with Moncef Slaoui, the White House Scientific Head of Operations. Not only has he been the CEO to two of the largest drug companies in the world, both contenders in this race, but he also refuses to give up his $10 million in GlaxoSmithKline stock.
#VaccineRace #WarpSpeed #GSK #FollowTheMoney
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