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Victor Avila survived an attack by cartel members with fast and furious guns -- and knows the border and ICE training as well as anyone. He's stunned by the idea of punishing agents for doing their jobs.
Cred: https://rumble.com/v18lswf-fmr-agent-victor-avila-reacts-to-punishing-bp-agents-for-doing-things-right.html