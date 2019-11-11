everyone-must-know-this-its-actually-happening-in the education system

The school system is insane, the teacher’s pollute their minds with their own agendas and I really got to ask what are our children learning when where not around. C.L.



Homeschool for my daughter! No way I’ll hand her over to caesar to raise and indoctrinate. I was homeschooled through 8th grade and once I got in school, it went south. I would give anything to not have went but I can see both sides now so I guess it was worth it. J.H.



Guardians of the New World introduces us to the world of hacker culture. Emerging from the 70’s counterculture around conceptions of personal freedom, decentralisation of power and sharing, hacking really came to prominence with the emergence of the Internet as a ubiquitous public forum from the late 90’s onwards. Hackers have emerged as both a threat to government and civilian security, or its saviour, often depending on your point of view.