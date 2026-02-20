🚨How Russian Mi-28 Helicopters in IRAN Can Help Hunt Down Israeli Drones

🚨 How Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Can Help Iran Hunt Down Israeli Drones

Russian Mi-28 “Havoc” attack helicopters reportedly have entered service with Iran, strengthening its ability to counter Israeli loitering munitions and one-way attack drones.

🔸 A key feature of the Iranian variant is the N025M mast-mounted radar, a capability previously limited to Russian service. This radar significantly improves the helicopter’s ability to detect small, low-observable aerial targets flying at low altitude or using terrain masking.

🔸 The Mi-28 combines this radar with a high-speed interception capability, allowing it to reposition rapidly and engage incoming drones once cued by ground-based sensors or visual observers. This creates an active interception layer capable of responding dynamically to incoming threats rather than relying solely on static air-defence systems.

🔸 The helicopter’s 30 mm cannon provides a cost-effective interception tool, particularly against individual drones. In saturation scenarios involving multiple targets, the platform can escalate to guided missile engagements. This layered response improves Iran’s ability to handle both limited and large-scale drone incursions.

🔸 The Iranian Mi-28 variant is also equipped with the President-S self-protection suite, enhancing survivability against infrared-guided missiles and allowing safer operation in contested environments.

🔸 Even a small number of Mi-28 helicopters, strategically positioned around Tehran, could establish a persistent aerial counter-drone presence, complicating Israeli drone attack planning and reducing the overall effectiveness of such operations.

Their deployment is a part of Iran’s broader effort to strengthen its air-defence network by integrating mobile, radar-equipped interception platforms capable of responding quickly to emerging aerial threats.

Do you still believe Israel could escalate against Iran without paying a meaningful military price?

