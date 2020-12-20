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Why CALIFORNIA + Los Angeles Real Estate is So Expensive- ugh!
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50 views • December 20, 2020
All the reasons why California real estate prices are SKY HIGH. Aside of the amazing weather driving demand up, the California government is a major culprit.
#California #realestate #realestateprices
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#California #realestate #realestateprices
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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