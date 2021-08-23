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FDA grants Pfizer death jab full approval – look @ Pfizer history of Criminal Charges and think for yourself...
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60 views • August 23, 2021
FDA approval of deadly shot says everything about them - Nuremberg2
Now criminals are going to mandate death jab for everyone. Stay strong and away from this GMO poison. We WILL win if we stick together.
video source:
https://odysee.com/@FearlessNation:7/Pfizer-Criminal-Charges:d?r=JCPYgUuvKo7ystKXeRFm9ztHjP7gWnKZ&;sunset=lbrytv
Now criminals are going to mandate death jab for everyone. Stay strong and away from this GMO poison. We WILL win if we stick together.
video source:
https://odysee.com/@FearlessNation:7/Pfizer-Criminal-Charges:d?r=JCPYgUuvKo7ystKXeRFm9ztHjP7gWnKZ&;sunset=lbrytv
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