Randy Fine illegally voting on behalf of other members of the Florida House of Representatives - clip 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posing 2 videos of Randy Fine illegally voting on behalf of other members of the Florida House of Representatives.
Here is this hideous man's X post:
Adding, A seriously disturbed country, with people like this. This is the Nazi-level rhetoric they claim everyone else is using.
He is a paid player, has taken nearly a half millions $ from Israel.
Congressman Randy Fine
@RepFine
If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.