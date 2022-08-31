12 Steps to grow your own mushrooms (in a bucket)

If you’re a vegetable lover then there’s a good chance that you love mushrooms. Whether you have the space for it or not, these delicious veggies can be grown anywhere, including in a bucket!

With a few supplies and a mushroom kit, you can begin growing your very own mushrooms.

Click here to read more: https://www.hgtv.com/outdoors/flowers-and-plants/vegetables/how-to-grow-mushrooms-in-a-spackle-bucket



