Fauci Won’t Answer Whether People With Natural Immunity Should Be Vaccinated

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8/10/2021 When asked on a CNN program about whether people with natural immunity should be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Fauci did not give a clear answer. Instead, he changed the subject and said that the protection period provided by natural immunization is uncertain, and this issue is worth discussing.