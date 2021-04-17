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Clip from gig using new GoPro
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0 view • April 17, 2021
Clip from gig using new GoPro
A clip from yesterday's gig at Hammock Beach Resort. It's the first tune, so I was still making adjustments.
The audio is unedited, but sounds decent. I actually thought it was going to be worse considering the camera was under the speaker. If I can get away with this, it'll save me a lot of post production work.
A clip from yesterday's gig at Hammock Beach Resort. It's the first tune, so I was still making adjustments.
The audio is unedited, but sounds decent. I actually thought it was going to be worse considering the camera was under the speaker. If I can get away with this, it'll save me a lot of post production work.
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