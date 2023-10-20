“Iron Dome” working in Ashkelon after Attacks by several Rockets, presumably from the Gaza Strip.

“Iron Dome” working in Ashkelon after being attacked by several rockets, presumably from the Gaza Strip.
Adding this:
Israeli media: The US Army will transfer two Iron Dome batteries in its possession to Israel
