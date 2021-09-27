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Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer: Covidians - The Cult of Shallow
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575 views • September 27, 2021
Rockefeller Foundation planned long ago this scam. 2010 Operation Lockstep - https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/
Some evidence that COVID-19 was planned since 1981. http://wordsalad.info/tag-md-coronavirusplan.md .
Denial is strong among sheeple. It's easier for the feeble-minded to be in denial than to admit they were wrong.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZ7Z1dSaiicS/
Some evidence that COVID-19 was planned since 1981. http://wordsalad.info/tag-md-coronavirusplan.md .
Denial is strong among sheeple. It's easier for the feeble-minded to be in denial than to admit they were wrong.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZ7Z1dSaiicS/
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