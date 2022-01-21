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Global Monarch Mind Control - The War on & for Your Mind, Part 1
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22 views • January 21, 2022
would "covid" be the trigger word for those who are programmed? Since the hands on, Monarch mind control programming entails horrendous trauma, how much more of the fear-trauma-fear can the public take on to equate it to that level before most people develop "dissociated identities"? hmmm!!! and still continue to be programmed...
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