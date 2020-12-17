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Freemasonry and the Rosicrucian Order - Documentary (Francis Bacon and John Dee) - Secret Teachings
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236 views • December 17, 2020
This short documentary digs into the history of Freemasonry in the old world and the new, as well as the origins of the Rosicrucian Order. Francis Bacon and John Dee are the main subject matter of this video. Also includes a clip of modern Freemasonry, with a brief glimpse of rituals.

Freemasonry consists of fraternal organizations that trace their origins to the local fraternities of stonemasons, which from the end of the fourteenth century regulated the qualifications of stonemasons and their interaction with authorities and clients. The degrees of freemasonry retain the three grades of medieval craft guilds, those of Apprentice, Journeyman or fellow (now called Fellowcraft), and Master Mason. These are the degrees offered by Craft (or Blue Lodge) Freemasonry. Members of these organizations are known as Freemasons or Masons. There are additional degrees, which vary with locality and jurisdiction, and are usually administered by different bodies than the craft degrees.

Rosicrucianism is a philosophical secret society supposedly founded in late medieval Germany by Christian Rosenkreuz. It holds a doctrine or theology "built on esoteric truths of the ancient past", which, "concealed from the average man, provide insight into nature, the physical universe and the spiritual realm." Rosicrucianism is symbolized by the Rosy Cross or Rose Cross.

Early seventeenth-century occult philosophers such as Michael Maier, Robert Fludd and Thomas Vaughan interested themselves in the Rosicrucian world view. According to historian David Stevenson it was also influential to Freemasonry as it was emerging in Scotland. In later centuries, many esoteric societies have claimed to derive their doctrines, in whole or in part, from the original Rosicrucians. Several modern societies have been formed for the study of Rosicrucianism and allied subjects.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCezov90Hjo
Proper Gander
Keywords
freemasonrysecret societiesthe occultfrancis baconrosicrucianismjohn deethe mystery religions
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