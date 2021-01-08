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1.7.21 THE TIPPING POINT POST ELECTION UPDATE #17: Special Operations Conducted On Capitol Building
The Patriot Streetfighter
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5087 views • January 08, 2021
Were Special Operations Conducted on US Capitol During Antifa Led Patriot Incursion? Next Phase of Military Operation Now That Traitors Have Been Identified

The Untold History Channel will be the backup YT channel for "The Tipping Point Radio" due to YT's second attack on this mission. I again got hit with a strike for posting content from another YT channel. We get hit but the others not. YT Jail till Jan 20th

Please note that all video content moving forward will be upload to Brighteon and the other channels listed below. We are staying on mission.

The Patriot Streetfighter information warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.

Donate to Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6

Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member

Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access patriotstreetfighter.com for fun items...
Scoll down to icons for Twitter, FB and YT Channel, Brighteon, Bitchute & Rumble

"THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD" by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vagd07-q-the-plan-...

Parler is @ScottMcKay3

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...

Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointR...

YT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnns...

Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpoin...

http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

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