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Forced AIDS Vaccines, Covid Source Identified, and Immune System Destruction
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91 views • January 01, 2022
Forced AIDS Vaccines, Covid Located, Immune Systems Destroyed
Sources:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34579572/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-flu/new-flu-unstoppable-who-says-calls-for-vaccine-idUSTRE56C60820090713
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna31905487
https://rense.com/general11/aidsvac.htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7859469/
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/dr-mercola-fully-vaccinated-is-never-going-to-happen-control-system-will-require-constant-covid-shots/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-releases-more-data-adverse-reactions-pfizer-vaccine
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-mrna-vaccines-weaken-immune-system-cause-cancer.html
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news reporting, and review. All medical information is not to be taken as medical advice, always consult your personal physician on medical matters.
Sources:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34579572/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-flu/new-flu-unstoppable-who-says-calls-for-vaccine-idUSTRE56C60820090713
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna31905487
https://rense.com/general11/aidsvac.htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7859469/
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/dr-mercola-fully-vaccinated-is-never-going-to-happen-control-system-will-require-constant-covid-shots/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-releases-more-data-adverse-reactions-pfizer-vaccine
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-mrna-vaccines-weaken-immune-system-cause-cancer.html
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news reporting, and review. All medical information is not to be taken as medical advice, always consult your personal physician on medical matters.
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