08.11.23 Morning Musings

Ben Davidsons vid on the shift and mag effects
*https://youtu.be/_2ImAg8FUccChicoms have taken over teaching? The commies infiltrated (re) Education a long time ago. Ever wonder why I dislike hippies so much? Because theyre brain dead.
Odd to see a military Aircraft land at a municipal airport but it is right next to the local FBI branch so...
The pole shift is disrupting cerebral functions across species, must be climate change.
Happy Friday Folks!
Big 3
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.