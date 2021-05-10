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Bioenergy For Health at the School of Chi Energy Heals
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54 views • May 10, 2021
As a Student at the School of Chi Energy, you’ll learn the greatest chi cultivation process ever developed; one that builds up large amounts of chi energy safely in the body. This energy comes in the form of bio-photons which allow our bodies to communicate with itself or others.
We teach the student how to build up their body’s nervous system or the electrical part of their body. By building up the nerve fibers of the body, a student starts helping their body to emit more bio-photons than normal. The extraordinary thing about these bio-photons are their capabilities.
Discover how our Bio-Energy Method teaches you how to cool and fill biophotons with emotional good feeling content as they clump together in order to form electrical chains of energy for your Health and Unique Healing Abilities.
We teach the student how to build up their body’s nervous system or the electrical part of their body. By building up the nerve fibers of the body, a student starts helping their body to emit more bio-photons than normal. The extraordinary thing about these bio-photons are their capabilities.
Discover how our Bio-Energy Method teaches you how to cool and fill biophotons with emotional good feeling content as they clump together in order to form electrical chains of energy for your Health and Unique Healing Abilities.
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