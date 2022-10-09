Strong warning message to those "anointed" waiting for their powers!! 10-9-22

Acts 20:29 I have warned and warned about being vigilant against false teachings, being taught on the internet but they continue to come in, and so once again I will be giving a strong warning and direction all Christians must take and be ever watchful for. The time to do exploits and great things is coming to a close, and more than ever they are needed. Do not get caught waiting to do your duty and expecting power upon high to be given to you before you start, or you will have found yourself never moved by the end of the race. I don't like having to do this. Or correct. But if i don't then the situation will only get worse. Head my warnings and take them seriously. Time is just about up and I want for you to have accomplished your tasks you have in your hearts!