InfoWars - Exclusive - Total Vindication - NATO Admits Russia Did Not Blow Up Nordstream Pipeline - 8-15-2024

Day One -- MSM sock-puppets blamed Russia for blowing up it's own pipeline. Alex Jones called BS within a week. and received validation from Sy Hearsh 6 months later and now The Wall Street Journal has reported that Ukraine is blame. But is that really plausible or are they looking for a patsy?

Wear a piece of history with the official Infowars ‘Trump Bulletproof Shirt’ that has emablazoned on it the most iconic image of our time! Defy globalist by pre-ordering this comfortable made-in-America shirt TODAY!