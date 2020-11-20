© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Important COVID Facts Most People are Missing
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
191 views • November 20, 2020
Two Important COVID Facts Most People are Missing
Updated CDC Infection Fataltiy Ratios https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
Great Barrington Declaration https://gbdeclaration.org/
A Covid Anthology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4WnzTCi-M0&;authuser=0
Religiosity Statism and COVID
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvCj3zrIeYY&;t=15s
Updated CDC Infection Fataltiy Ratios https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
Great Barrington Declaration https://gbdeclaration.org/
A Covid Anthology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4WnzTCi-M0&;authuser=0
Religiosity Statism and COVID
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvCj3zrIeYY&;t=15s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.