Jesus made many "I Am" statements in the Book of John referring back to Exodus 3:14 when God told Moses "I Am Who I AM" and that "I Am" has sent you. In one instance Jesus told the Pharisees "Before Abraham was I Am." #IAmWhoIAm #BeforeAbrahamIAm #Exodus314 #BookofJohn

