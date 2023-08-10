Tremendous - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump listens to some tremendous advice... The one time Chump listens to someone else's advice he gets the stupidest advice ever and calls it "tremendous" because Donald Trump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #tremendous #advice #medicalprofessionals #whoops #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.