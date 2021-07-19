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Ask the Experts - Reply to The BBC Panorama Response [2021-03-01]
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40 views • July 19, 2021
This is the Doctors from Ask the Experts responding to the analysis of BBC's Panorama program attempting to denigrate them from the original piece. This information needs to be shared to all those that are not getting the full story.
Credit to each of these brave doctors, Oracle Films and CoviLeaks UK.
Credit to each of these brave doctors, Oracle Films and CoviLeaks UK.
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