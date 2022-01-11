Omicron! Insanity

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The Omicron variant is much milder than past variants, which could be good news — maybe the end of the plandemic.
Inside the fear factory, public health chiefs and media are working overtime to gin up hysteria.
Heather Mac Donald explains how blue states have turned a mild strain into a potent weapon.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 January 2022