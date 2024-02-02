Ep. 71: The Darien Gap

Bret Weinstein traveled to the Darien Gap to understand who's behind the invasion of our country.

His conclusion: “it's not a friendly migration.”

* These are not political refugees.

* A shocking number of migrants from China.

* Who is building a bridge at the Darien Gap?

* The connection to China's one child policy.

* The brutality of the Gap.

* Why didn't the Chinese use mRNA vaccines?





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-bret-weinstein-at-the-darien-gap/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753190238502170900