Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 71: The Darien Gap
channel image
Son of the Republic
637 Subscribers
27 views
Published 15 hours ago

Bret Weinstein traveled to the Darien Gap to understand who's behind the invasion of our country.

His conclusion: “it's not a friendly migration.”

* These are not political refugees.

* A shocking number of migrants from China.

* Who is building a bridge at the Darien Gap?

* The connection to China's one child policy.

* The brutality of the Gap.

* Why didn't the Chinese use mRNA vaccines?


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-bret-weinstein-at-the-darien-gap/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753190238502170900

Keywords
traffickingtucker carlsonborder crisisborder securitysouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisismigrant caravaninfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementbret weinsteinreplacement theorydarien gaptcn on x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket