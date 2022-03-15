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12 Iranian Missiles land in Iraq
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20 views • March 15, 2022
Gravitas.
On Sunday, Iran rained 12 missiles on the city of #Erbil in Iraq. The missiles landed near the U.S. Consulate complex. Iran says the targets were not Iraqi or American bases, but 'strategic centres' run by Israel. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LF0MlV7rCo
On Sunday, Iran rained 12 missiles on the city of #Erbil in Iraq. The missiles landed near the U.S. Consulate complex. Iran says the targets were not Iraqi or American bases, but 'strategic centres' run by Israel. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LF0MlV7rCo
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