The Ability To Absorb Nutrition Dr Joel Wallach LIVE CHAT 10/19/22

Tonight we had another very interesting and educational meeting with Dr. Joel Wallach. We can resume the ability to absorb nutrition when we are keeping the offensive foods out of our bodies, homes and eliminate cross-contamination in our environment. Supplementing with the Healthy Brain and Heart Pack, adding the MSM, Vitamin D3 and Collagen Peptides is the best place to start with adults having any health concerns as of today. The Rebound assists our athletes with the 100 minerals needed to sustain their endurance and resting heart rates. The Osteoporosis in the skull has many debilitating symptoms that can be nurtured with the proper program as Dr. Wallach explains.

