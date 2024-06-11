Will The Commie Filth Bring It All Down To Avoid The Consequences Of Their Crimes?-Prepping For The Worst Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://banned.video/watch?id=666846a74b1a27afb7545840 Michael Yon on Alex Jones' talking about pending forced faxxing in Japan and Greg Reese talking about self replicating mrna death shots. The transhumanist nightmare is coming for us. Must watch!!! What's going on at Tranny Supply-https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=4A-CvPb0fdI