11/02/2022 -- West Coast California M6.0 Earthquake near Undersea volcano AND DATA CABLES TO HAWAII

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Premiered 10 hours ago..
See the data cable schematic from California to Oahu Hawaii, as well as the other graphics shown in this video here: https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxPxIS... and here https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxJGid...
Earthquake information from the USGS:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
M 6.0 - North Pacific Ocean
2022-11-02 04:53:12 (UTC)
31.425°N 133.301°W
10.0 km depth
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos