Ask DR ARDIS Mondays: March 6th, 2023 Bad News for fellow Cookie Dough Fans

Get the Full Dr Ardis Collection Flash Drive! Details in the videoDr Ardis: https://theDrArdisShow.com
Call-in: 619.354.8879 or On Telegram: https://t.me/BaalBustersStudios
Patreon: https://patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits
Subscribe Option 2: https://www.tipeeestream.com/baalbusters/
SuperChat Alternative: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/baalbusters
Hot Sauce lovers, Go Here! I make it: https://SemperFryLLC.com
Ba’al Busters Subscribers get 11% off with Code: HSFAMILY plus a Free 2 oz Bonus sauce!
Help the Show Remain: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters
or https://paypal.me/BaalBusters
Thank You for the Much Needed Support!
SHIRTS & MERCH https://my-store-c960b1.creator-spring.com/
Get Healthy and Independent: https://riseupintohealth.com/?=ndhealth
Subscribe to my Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1121444
Subscribe on Brighteon: https://Brighteon.com/channels/BaalBusters
Full Channel: https://BaalBuster.JoshWhoTV.com
Telegram: https://t.me/BaalBustersStudios
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3N7fqqG6MX84vKbANtxrWS
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@baalbusters (shadow banned)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DisguiseLimits
FREE Roku TV channel: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/a44cff88b32c2fcc7e090320c66c4d09/baal-busters-broadcast
For COPPERINE which my whole family uses, go here: https://BioChemScience.com and use BB2022 for Free Shipping
The Host, Daniel Kristos, is a US Coast Guard veteran, author, a father, small business owner, researcher, avid reader, and independent historian.
I had to add the mentions of the ways to support the show, and my ability to keep doing it being always on a tightrope-walk every month. It is what it is at present. The time put into the show is quite substantial. There's ways to help out and you can get something for it in return.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.