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Authoritarian Dems & Crime
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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77 views • September 10, 2022

Crime Surge: Violent Cities

* 2016: a phenomenon that no one expected — the Hispanic Republican.

* Dems: it must be ‘Cuban supremacy syndrome’; Hispanics fall for ‘disinformation’; we must sound the alarm!

* The bad news about the Democrat party is that it has become authoritarian. The good news is it remains ridiculous. These are people who believe their own improbable propaganda.

* Hispanics can see right through Dem hypocrisy.

* Crime is moving Hispanic voters to the right.

* Crazy Nancy praised ruthless killers.

* We are witnessing a dangerous rise in crime.

* Immigrants wanted to escape crime and violence.

* Hispanics don’t want rampant crime in their cities.

* Media are ignoring recent crimes.

* [Bidan]’s DOJ is allowing race hate to flourish.

* This is terrifying on many levels; but above all, it’s an attack on a principle that protects all of us: equal justice under the law.

* It won’t be long before these crimes are the norm.

* What country is this? It didn’t used to be America. This is not organic. We didn’t used to live like this. Libs did this on purpose. They created more crime. It didn’t just happen.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-disinformation-latino-support-republicans


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312115970112

Keywords
rule of lawnancy pelositucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidenliberalismlaw enforcementidiocracyviolent crimeprogressivismideologylaw and orderauthoritarianismcrime wavemanufactured crisisrecidivismbrianne nadeaucrime surgecrime crisiscrime spikeeduardo gamarrakrystie matthews
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