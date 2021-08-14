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Kim Osbøl: Remember the History and Follow the Fucking Money (Satanism) [14.08.2021]
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64 views • August 14, 2021
Note: Many Satanist directly say to me: No, There are NOT such thing as People worship Satan and Satanism.. And many of these so-called 'freedom fighters' (I know many of them personally) openly in public support Pedophilia, LGBTQ +, BLM, Antifa and the 'Woke' Agenda, something I filmed in my last demostration at 31.07.2021 (Police for Freedom Denmark) in Copenhagen where I was open and publicly confronted with microphone (threatening) where I was asked while I filmed it all whether I had some personal questions for this 'person' - the idiot was not aware that I always prepare for various confrontations so I had printed about 25-30 questions out I had ready in my bag - therefore I 'Wait' a little to Publish these videos... For me it's simple, 'Your silence gives Consent' - Plato
The Satanism in Denmark:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Satanic+Church+Denmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Satanic+Temple+Denmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanism+in+Denmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
And much more...
'Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws' - Confucius (551–479 BCE)
'Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the Judgement, that something else is more important than Fear'
Discovered by accident in 1939 at the lost ancient Egyptian city of Tanis the royal tomb of Pharaoh Psusennes I is one of the most spectacular and richest of all ancient Egyptian treasures. For some Egyptologists its riches even surpass those of Tutankhamun.
But if this is the case why hasn’t the world heard about it? And what mysteries does it contain?
Answer: Remember the fucking history: Ancient Pharaoh Egyptian Art -> Silver Pharaoh -> Horus -> Eye of Horus -> The Eye of Providence -> The All Seeing Eye of 'God' -> Baphomet -> Baal -> Canaanites -> Cannibalism -> The Horned King -> Lucifer -> Beelzebub -> Satanic symbols -> Illuminati -> Freemasons -> Satan -> 666 ->
The Phoenix Golden Dawn: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+phoenix+golden+dawn&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Source:
773 views Premiered 30 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8tSYrmXaJBo
The Satanism in Denmark:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Satanic+Church+Denmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Satanic+Temple+Denmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanism+in+Denmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
And much more...
'Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws' - Confucius (551–479 BCE)
'Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the Judgement, that something else is more important than Fear'
Discovered by accident in 1939 at the lost ancient Egyptian city of Tanis the royal tomb of Pharaoh Psusennes I is one of the most spectacular and richest of all ancient Egyptian treasures. For some Egyptologists its riches even surpass those of Tutankhamun.
But if this is the case why hasn’t the world heard about it? And what mysteries does it contain?
Answer: Remember the fucking history: Ancient Pharaoh Egyptian Art -> Silver Pharaoh -> Horus -> Eye of Horus -> The Eye of Providence -> The All Seeing Eye of 'God' -> Baphomet -> Baal -> Canaanites -> Cannibalism -> The Horned King -> Lucifer -> Beelzebub -> Satanic symbols -> Illuminati -> Freemasons -> Satan -> 666 ->
The Phoenix Golden Dawn: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+phoenix+golden+dawn&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Source:
773 views Premiered 30 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8tSYrmXaJBo
Keywords
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