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FLORIDA THE ONLY STATE YET TO ORDER 🦠 VAX FOR KIDS UNDER 5
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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51 views • June 16, 2022

Since it was NBC I assumed that this would be a Governor DeSantis hit piece and the Left controlled NBC News did not disappoint. If there’s one thing you can count on today it’s the Left’s capacity for contempt. The governor of Florida doesn’t give NBC enough to work with, but that didn’t stop them from insinuating that he doesn’t care about the health and well being of toddlers. Then to bring on a politically opposing Democrat (Chris Crist) to blatantly accuse the Florida Governor of being, and I quote, “reckless and unconscionable”, and yet supply no supporting data for his accusation. The author of this hit piece quotes Peter Marks, FDA’s top vaccine regulator, saying, “at least 442 children under 5 have died due to C19 through the end of May, exceeding the number of deaths typically seen from flu or other severe respiratory illnesses.” This is an interesting statement as it contradicts CDC information on “Deaths by Sex and Age”. Either Peter Marks is ignorant of the real numbers and should do his research before opening his mouth or he blatantly lied as a faithful disciple of the Left - either way the author of this article didn’t bother to correct him (that’s superior journalistic acumen at work). Since the truth wasn't a priority for you, allow me to do the job for you. According to the CDC, between the ages of 1 and 4, there have been a total of 143 C19 deaths, 75 flu deaths and a whopping 342 deaths from pneumonia from January 1, 2020 to June 2, 2022. Where are the “fact-checkers” at! 


https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/florida-only-state-hasnt-ordered-covid-vaccines-kids-5-rcna33834?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/FLORIDA-THE-ONLY-STATE-YET-TO-ORDER--VAX-FOR-KIDS-UNDER-5-e1k1ghk

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vaccinetoddlersdesantis
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