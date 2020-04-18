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Corona Virus....What Will Be Next?
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59 views • April 18, 2020
There are a lot of video's on the internet about the Corona Virus and the world ending. We believe there are some connections that can be made between the COVID 19 and the end times by studying Bible prophecy. It is recorded in the Gospels that Jesus did mention diseases as one of the "signs of the times".
However, people on the internet have taken that quote from Jesus and stated that the link between the COVID 19 and the end times, has to do with the rapture coming soon. Some people say, it has to with the destruction of all life on Earth as a result of the virus.
This video exposes the lying prophecies, and explains what you NEED to know about the relationship between Corona Virus and the end times.
However, people on the internet have taken that quote from Jesus and stated that the link between the COVID 19 and the end times, has to do with the rapture coming soon. Some people say, it has to with the destruction of all life on Earth as a result of the virus.
This video exposes the lying prophecies, and explains what you NEED to know about the relationship between Corona Virus and the end times.
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