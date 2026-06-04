BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CLAIM: Iran Has Acquired Nuclear Weapons for Self-Defense Against Western Aggression
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48411 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2150 views • Today

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Iran's Alleged Nuclear Weapons and Global Implications (0:00)

- Iran's Strategic Responses and Escalation Deterrence (6:17)

- Potential Consequences of Iran's Nuclear Demonstration (12:18)

- Historical Context and International Reactions (17:44)

- Regional Stability and Economic Impact (23:27)

- Nuclear Proliferation and Regional Risks (29:28)

- US Military Withdrawal and Global Implications (35:33)

- Economic and Energy Implications (41:13)

- Moral and Ethical Considerations (46:13)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (51:44)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportbright video news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

U.S. considers expanding nuclear sharing in Europe as tensions rise

Cassie B.
Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Be a Spell Breaker: How to Escape the Sorcery of Modern Media and Think for Yourself

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy