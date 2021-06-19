Antifa: History and Tactics ** - Andy Ngo – 12/May/2021

** Andy Ngo Author, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy DemocracyThis speech was given at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar in Franklin, TN.** Comments:-- Andy gNo - Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak at your event.• As a kid when learning about Hitler and nazi, I could never understand how so many ppl could follow them..this is how..• The officers who stood by and did nothing should turn their badges in. They should have arrested and detained whoever gave the order to stand down• Andy seemed burdened and to be in despair. My heart breaks for him and his family. The fact that he couldn’t come up with an idea to save his city and his community saddened him. It is extremely sad to learn that he, once again, had to flee fascism from, of all places, America.This is all so very sad. It is clear that we have not learned from the eras of hitler and stalin• Andy is a modern day hero• It’s hard for me to imagine that people still think because they’re called Antifa that they’re actually anti-fascist.• We need more Andy NGO’s, shame actual journals like him are suppressed & persecuted. Toe the party line or face the consequences, this is “America” today.• Best journalist in the last 10 years and will likely never be awarded a journalist medal• Andy Ngo is a remarkable, heroic man. He has done a fantastic job in exposing this terrorist group called antifa• Can’t believe Ngo went into the autonomous zone. I knew he was brave, but taking that risk to promote liberty is nothing short of HEROIC.• Everyone needs to hear this speech, share with family and friends. The only way to fight this movement goal is by shinning a light on what they do covertly. Thank you for being one of the few true remaining journalist who report on facts!• Someone needs to send a copy of this video to members of Congress especially Nadler.• Parts of Oregon are trying to secede and join neighboring states, this is why• I was out of the country for a year and half and came back to this…• Protect Andy Ngo at all cost He's an exceptional human• Andy Ngo, you are a hero!!• Mumford not a profile in courage allowing a refugees son ‘Ngo’ to be attacked for backing free speech - who needs Mumford - really• God Bless and protect Andy Ngo. He is a hero for USA.• Absolutely fantastic. Andy's ending statement was the closest to my heart. We don't need any more violence, in fact I think healing is needed more than anything. Thank you Andy.• Andy "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine" Ngo! Keep spreading the truth!• Andy you are a true patriot. I’m so sad this country has come to this. So sick and So pathetic. You are in my prayers. prayers for this country. 🙏🙏🙏• How does any group combine a gov't system and then espouse "anarchy"?• The man is a national treasure. Legend.• Why are the Oregonians paying taxes if your politicians are not doing their jobs in protecting you and your properties. Unbelievable.• Friedrich Nietzsche pegged those Marxist thugs pretty spot on. He likened them to tarantulas. He called them preachers of equality who conceal their wish to be tyrants behind words of virtue.• Words cant explain how much I love Andy and this video. The truth needs to come out since the news wont tell it.• Mr. Ngo, I appreciate what you have been through and still continue to speak on the subject. Take care and may God bless you and your family.• It saddens me to see so many older people, where is our youth? Being actively and sistematically brainwashed.• I can see that Andy is still hurt. What a hero!• What a great man! Protect him at all costs!• You know , right this second hearing you being introduced , hearing the word journalist I had the thought that maybe journalism can be used for good , ThankYou.• Amazing speech. He sees the writing on the wall of America. You can tell that he has PTSD from the constant attacks against him• "Anti-fascist" but we are fascist at the same time• Andy, you have a sweet smile. I'm sorry there is seemingly so little to smile about. Godspeed...• Thank God for brave men like Andy Ngo. Praying for his protection.• Hillsdale gets huge respect for this! Thank you for being a harbor for truth and sanity! I'll remember this when it comes time for my kids to decide about college, I would be secure in their decision if they chose this college in our home state.• How am I just seeing this. Thanks for posting, thank you Andy.• If you ever need a bodyguard I'd do it in a second , I'm highly proficient in Girl Fu , GOD BLESS YOU , in the name of JESUS CHRIST !!!