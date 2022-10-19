New York City Mayor Eric Adams Top Aide ADMITS Migrant Crisis is Catastrophic for City

Top Aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams ADMITS Migrant Crisis is Catastrophic for the City … ‘Flooded Our System’ … ‘Eventually Going to Make Biden Look Bad’ … ‘I Don’t Know that Eric Adams is Capable Enough to Navigate it’

[NEW YORK – Oct. 18, 2022] Project Veritas Action released a new video today exposing New York City mayor Eric Adams’ difficulties in handling the ongoing migrant crisis.

Chris Baugh, one of Adams’ top aides, was recorded discussing how delicate the situation in the city has become due to the thousands of migrants being sent up north from the U.S-Mexico border.

“There was talk about us just limiting the number of migrants we would accept, and I’m glad we didn’t do it that way. But I still think what [Texas Governor] Abbott was doing has proven effective. Like, it’s flooded our system,” Baugh said.

“We have more people in social services than we’ve ever have -- potentially ever in history. So, it’s effectively demonstrating the strain,” he said.

Baugh explained how this situation is not only a problem for his boss, Adams, but also for Joe Biden.

The aide believes this could cause tension between the mayor’s office and the federal executive branch.

“Frankly, I don’t know how much Biden is going to appreciate having a mayor be like, ‘Hey, you owe blue cities money because of this migrant crisis.’ Like, eventually that’s going to make Biden look bad. We’re a month out [until] midterms and he is not going to like that. It’s a very perilous situation for him and I don’t know that Eric Adams is capable enough to navigate it,” said Adams’ Advance Team aide.

“I think the optics of this are bad for Biden and bad for the mayor, and I think Biden saying, ‘Alright, I’m just gonna give money to New York City because they can’t take care of these migrants’ is just gonna be bad politics for him.”

Baugh, however, does acknowledge that blame falls on New York City officials in the end.

“Emergency [federal] money should be going to Florida and Puerto Rico before it should be coming here [to NYC]. Ultimately, it’s us struggling to comply with our own laws. Our ‘Right to Shelter Laws’ and other stuff,” he said.

“It’s going to be the biggest test of his [Adams’] political career, which is kind of wild being that he has been in office for nine months or 10 months now…Just like, if he gets this right, like, if we can weather the surge of migrants and commit to, whatever it’s called, ‘Right to Shelter Laws’ and all of that, he is going to look like a hero. If [it] goes the other direction, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are going to be like, ‘The Democrats don’t practice what they preach,’ and it’s going to be a huge pitfall for him,” he said.

“So, we’ll see. Like I said, this could define his entire time in office.”

• Chris Baugh, Advance Team Aide, NYC Mayor Eric Adams: “There was talk about us just limiting the number of migrants we would accept, and I’m glad we didn’t do it that way. But I still think what [Texas Governor] Abbott was doing has proven effective. Like, it’s flooded our system. We have more people in social services than we’ve ever have -- potentially ever in history. So, it’s effectively demonstrating the strain.”



