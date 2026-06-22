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Trump Administration Vows To Bring Fauci To Justice, Or Do They?-NTEB-JUNE 22 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Everyone is talking right now about the explosive closing shot that Tulsi Gabbard was instructed to level against Anthony Fauci as she was being forced out of office. Bringing Anthony Fauci to justice is quite tantalizing indeed, I’m all for it. But wait a second. If Fauci is the perfect villain, Operation Warp Speed is the evidence that the villain didn’t act alone. The Deep State pushed it, Big Pharma profited, social media censored it, and Biden may have mandated. But, but, but… Trump rushed it, promoted it, and claimed credit for it as the ‘Father of the Vaccine’. You cannot take down Fauci without implicating the people who made his reign of terror possible, people like Donald John Trump. “A false witness shall not be unpunished, and he that speaketh lies shall not escape.” Proverbs 19:5 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump did not merely allow the vaccine program to happen. He championed it. He branded Operation Warp Speed as one of the greatest achievements of his presidency. He wanted credit for compressing years of vaccine development into months. He even allowed himself to be called, and reportedly called himself, the “father of the vaccine.” That phrase may haunt him more than anything else in the COVID record. Because if the mRNA rollout is now part of the reckoning — and it must be — then Trump is not standing outside the scandal pointing in, he is standing inside the room. Fauci may be the face of the lockdowns and the public-health arrogance, but Trump is the man who took ownership of the rushed and quite deadly vaccine program that became the foundation for the mandates, the pressure campaigns, the censorship of injured people, and the destruction of trust in American medicine. Trump can rage against Fauci. He can release documents. He can blame Biden’s pardon. He can even say the Deep State protected the guilty. But he cannot easily explain away the fact that he still wants applause for Operation Warp Speed. He wants to condemn the COVID regime while preserving his trophy from that same regime. That, dear Christian, is a politically fatal contradiction. Today we bring you Tulsi Gabbard’s last message in its entirety, and revisit the dark time in world history that will be forever known as The Plannedemic.

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