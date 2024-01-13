BROOKLYN HIGHSCHOOL BOOTS STUDENTS FOR ILLEGALS

In Brooklyn New York, New York City officials have shut down James Madison High School in order to house thousands of illegal aliens who arrived in the United States through all the illegal means they could possibly find. All the students are going to be learning remotely while these people live in the school.





I was seriously hoping that America had more brains than Canada does but it turns out that I'm wrong on that account. I would very much like to think that you're going to deal with this the right way but it seems that people in New York have adopted the cowardice of the provinces of Ontario and Quebec and I'm pretty sure nothing is going to get done about it.





