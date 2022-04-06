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Sen. Grassley Warns of National Security Concerns Surrounding Biden Crime Family
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30 views • April 06, 2022
Hunter Becomes the Hunted:; Says New Revelations Will Be Presented to Senate THIS WEEK
Chuck Grassley says NEW BOMBSHELL Hunter Biden laptop revelations coming THIS WEEK that will blow open the Biden Crime Family:

"We aren't done with this yet.”

From Grassley:

“What’s concerning to us, we released all these documents, is there any sort of blackmail opportunity for china against the United States because of those close working relationships. I say it’s concerning. We dont have any records that would prove anything along that line but when you have people high up in the Chinese government and the business community and you know what they want – they want in’s in the United States for their own political benefit. Then that’s concerning.

We can only expose the records that show that $5 million dollars went from people in china to Hunter Biden.”
Grassley went on to preview, what he called, “more revelations” about Hunter Biden’s business enterprise, which will be coming out later in the week, he explained.

He also points out the failure of the lying partisan hacks in the Legacy news media who buried the information for so long. If they had done their jobs, it wouldn’t be Grassley and Johnson who are the ones bringing this information to the public light.

Grassley Continued:
From Grassley:

“What’s concerning to us, we released all these documents, is there any sort of blackmail opportunity for china against the United States because of those close working relationships. I say it’s concerning. We dont have any records that would prove anything along that line but when you have people high up in the Chinese government and the business community and you know what they want – they want in’s in the United States for their own political benefit. Then that’s concerning.

We can only expose the records that show that $5 million dollars went from people in china to Hunter Biden.”
“Well, we just follow the money and the facts where they lead us, and we aren’t done with this yet. We’ll probably be making some more revelations yet this week in Senate speeches…
…the media should have been working on these over a long period of time. In fact, they were in cahoots with Democratic senators who were trying to say Johnson and I were just disseminating Russian disinformation. When we can trace it right back to the Russians, they [Democrats and the Fake News Media] were the ones who were spreading Russian Disinformation.”
Keywords
corruptionemailsscandalbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop
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