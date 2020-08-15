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UPDATE!! #ShadowGate - Full Show 8-15-20
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1290 views • August 15, 2020
It is with sadness that Infowars is forced by conscience and respect for goodness to break ties with Millie Weaver and her entourage. After an eight year relationship, we do not take this action lightly. Millie as a contractor, working with our Infowars team, has produced hundreds of important and at times amazing productions that have truly informed the public, and empowered humanity. We are not ending this relationship with Millie because of the film Shadowgate. Sadly our relationship must end, because we cannot be connected to individuals involved in her operation. These issues are too voluminous to chronicle here, but out of respect for the public, infowars supporters, and to Millie’s fans, we are linking to a detailed report laid out by Kaitlin Bennett: The Truth About Millie Weaver and Shadowgate https://lbry.tv/@LibertyHangout:2/MillieVid:f Our fact checkers have reviewed this report and found it to be credible. If you wish to understand why we have made this decision, watch this video, but we are not going to talk about this anymore. We are an organization known for not infighting and for trying to support the grassroots in the fight for human freedom. This is something we had to do, and we concur with Kaitlin Bennett’s analysis Click the link below and see the information for yourself. The Truth About Millie Weaver and Shadowgate https://lbry.tv/@LibertyHangout:2/MillieVid:f We wish Millie well and hope that she can come to her senses.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
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◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
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• Discord: https://discord.gg/a8UYk8r
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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