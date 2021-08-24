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We are all being played: Dr Scott Jensen
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241 views • August 24, 2021
We are all being played: Dr Scott Jensen
(from the source)
YOU ARE BEING PLAYED. Four days ago I told you that you were being played, but now it’s all of us. Now Facebook has tagged that video and questioned its truthfulness.
This is the cancel culture.
Never mind that I spent 45 minutes with an Associated Press representative trying to help her understand COVID-19 diagnosis and PCR testing.
And never mind that the basic points I made in the video are absolutely true, The cancel culture strikes again.
February 21, 2021
3.4M Views
13K Comments
(end quote)
Source: https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/5053668391372279
(from the source)
YOU ARE BEING PLAYED. Four days ago I told you that you were being played, but now it’s all of us. Now Facebook has tagged that video and questioned its truthfulness.
This is the cancel culture.
Never mind that I spent 45 minutes with an Associated Press representative trying to help her understand COVID-19 diagnosis and PCR testing.
And never mind that the basic points I made in the video are absolutely true, The cancel culture strikes again.
February 21, 2021
3.4M Views
13K Comments
(end quote)
Source: https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/5053668391372279
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