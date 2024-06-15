© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARMONGER SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM REVEALS THE REAL REASON WHY UKRAINE MUST FIGHT ‘TILL THE LAST UKRAINIAN’
Ukraine is sitting on a “goldmine of mineral resources”
“If we help Ukraine now, it can become the best business partner we've ever dreamed of. $10-12 trillion in critical mineral resources could be used by Ukraine and the West, rather than given to Putin and China”
As you can see it has nothing to do with ‘fighting for democracy’.
Source @LauraAboli
